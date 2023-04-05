Prabhas' most awaited film Salaar in the lead, is going to hit the screens on September 28. The makers reconfirmed today by Hombale Films in the process of supporting the IPL team RCB. Salaar: Shruti Haasan Wraps Up Shoot of Prabhas’ Film and Takes a Click With Director Prashanth Neel To Capture the Moment (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)