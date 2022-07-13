Former Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar, turned victim as he was fired by unknown assailants with three rounds near his home in Bailhongal. He luckily escaped from the spot uninjured. A police officer was quoted as saying on Wednesday (July 13), "The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants. When he was knocking on the door, the motorcycle-borne assailants appeared outside and opened fire at him, but none of the bullets hit him.." Kannada Actor Duniya Vijay and His Three Friends Arrested on Assault Charge.

Check It Out:

Shivaranjan Bolannavar, a retired Kannada film actor, survived an attempt on his life in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.https://t.co/0Xxd7qXBNX — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) July 13, 2022

