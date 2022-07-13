In a shocking incident, Two bike-borne assailants fired bullets at former Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannava at Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Tuesday, July 13. He luckily escaped from the spot uninjured. Police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the motive behind the crime.

Karnataka | Two bike-borne assailants fired bullets at former Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannava at Bailhongal in Belagavi district last night. The former actor escaped unhurt. Police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the motive behind the crime. pic.twitter.com/LqhbBeOFYu — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

