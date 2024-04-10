Tragedy struck the entertainment world as Sujith Raj Kochukunju, a 32-year-old actor and singer, met with a fatal car accident. Reportedly, the harrowing incident unfolded right outside the Aluva-Paravoor Road Settlement School, sending shockwaves across the industry. On March 26, Sujith was involved in the accident and promptly rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. The untimely demise of Sujith has plunged fans and peers into deep mourning. Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Muhammad Haneef Dies at 58.

Sujith Raj Kochukunju Passes Away

