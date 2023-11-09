Kalabhavan Muhammad Haneef was popularly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. The actor breathed his last on November 9. He was 58. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for respiratory disease. He is survived by his wife and two children. Kundara Johny Dies at 72 of Cardiac Arrest; Malayalam Actor Was Known for His Performances in Kireedom, Aavanazhi, Meppadiyan Among Others.

Kalabhavan Muhammad Haneef Passes Away

RIP Kalabhavan Muhammad Haneef pic.twitter.com/ReDYtsUsyE — AB George (@AbGeorge_) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)