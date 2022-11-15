Mahesh Babu’s father, veteran actor Krishna, passed away on November 15. From family, industry members to fans, all have paid their heartfelt condolences to the Ghattamaneni family. The superstar’s mortal remains would be kept at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium for fans to pay their last respects. Superstar Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Actor, Calls His Death 'Colossal Loss to the World of Cinema'.

Superstar Krishna Funeral Update

ఈ రోజు సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల నుండి గచ్చిబౌలి స్టేడియంలో అభిమానుల సందర్శనార్ధం సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారి పార్ధివదేహాన్ని ఉంచనున్నారు. The mortal remains of #SuperstarKrishna garu will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium from 5 pm today for fans to visit.#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/7Dvk0enztT — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 15, 2022

