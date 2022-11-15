On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourned the demise of superstar Krishna, who breathed his last on November 15 in Hyderabad. In his post, PM Modi said that Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. "His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said. Rajinikanth Mourns Superstar Krishna’s Death, Says ‘The Demise of Krishna Garu Is a Great Loss to the Telugu Film Industry’.

PM Modi Condoles Krishna Garu’s Death

