Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is one of the most anticipated projects of the superstar. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and is helmed by H Vinoth. Now, while interacting with The Hindu, Boney confirmed that his next is also with Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth. He said, "my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth. So, Thala 61 is already confirmed!

