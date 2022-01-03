The upcoming Tamil film titled The Great Indian Kitchen is the remake of the Malayalam film directed by Jeo Baby of the same name. It had featured Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood as the lead pair. Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran have been roped in to play the lead in the Tamil version. The makers have dropped the second look of the R Kannan directorial and the characters seem to be enjoying their new married life. The film’s trailer is expected to be out soon.

The Great Indian Kitchen Second Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)