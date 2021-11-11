Actor Tosh Christy married Chandra Lakshman Iyer on a secret wedding on Wednesday (November 10). The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the Malayalam TV show Swantham Sujatha. The couple looked absolutely pretty and beautiful in the wedding dress up. Tosh can been seen wearing a Mundu paired with a shirt and Lakshman donned a Kasavu saree. Both of them looked super happy together, we wish them a very happy married life!

Check Out The Beautiful Pictures From Their Wedding:

Wow!

Beautiful!

Adorable!

Cute!

Stay Blessed!

