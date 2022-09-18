Malayalam television star, Rashmi Jayagopal is no more. Known for her role as Saramma in Swantham Sujatha, the talented actress died on September 18 due to health issues. She was 51 and was hospitalised from past couple of days. As soon as this news was out, Rashmi's co-star Chandra Lakshmi mourned her loss with a heart-wrenching note. Nishi Singh Bhadli Dies; TV Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz Among Others.

RIP Rashmi Jayagopal:

