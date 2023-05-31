India's top wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and more have been protesting against WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. While many A-list celebs have stayed mum over the issue, Tovino Thomas, took to social media and has come out in support of the athletes. "Every citizen of this nation deserves and that justice should not be delayed, never be denied," he penned. Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Smiling in Detention? Fake Photo of Protesting Wrestlers Suspected To Be Edited by AI App Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Tovino Thomas on Wrestlers' Protest in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

