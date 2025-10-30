Former UP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh narrowly escaped an incident on Thursday, October 30, when his helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Bihar’s Bhojpur district due to bad weather. Singh, who was campaigning for JDU candidate Radha Charan Sah in the Bihar Assembly elections, had just addressed a rally in Chhotki Sasaram and was en route to Dinara when strong winds and heavy rain forced the pilot to land safely between Chhotki Sasaram and Sarfafar villages. In a video posted on X, Singh clarified that it was a precautionary landing, not an accident, and assured that everyone on board was safe. He also thanked the police, administration, and residents for their early assistance. ‘Dubai Built by Biharis but Bihar Is Still Jobless; PM Narendra Modi Too Afraid to Bring Change’, Alleges Rahul Gandhi at Sheikhpura Rally.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Helicopter Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Bihar

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Brijbhushan Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

