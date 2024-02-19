Director Bala and Arun Vijay have teamed up for the film Vanangaan. The teaser, now released, features Arun Vijay in an intense role, silently facing his adversaries. It also introduces other cast members like Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin. The film, written by Bala, is produced by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions. The rest of the cast includes Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldas, and Munish Sivagurunath. The music is by GV Prakash, the cinematography by RB Gurudev, and editing by Sathish Suriya. Vanangaan’s release date is yet to be announced. Vanangaan: Suriya Opts Out of Bala's Directorial; Filmmaker Shares Statement.

Watch Vanangaan Teaser

