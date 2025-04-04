We are just a few days away from the release of Kollywood's next big thing, Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead roles. The action entertainer, directed by Adik Ravichandran, is set for a grand release on April 10, 2025. The movie is in the centre of focus currently, especially after the unimpressive run of Ajith Kumar's last release, Vidaamuyarchi. For the ones waiting for the trailer, here is the good news. The much-awaited trailer for Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly will be dropped tonight (April 4) at 9 PM. Mythri Movie Makers, the company backing the Tamil film, confirmed the news on their social media handles. The movie features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead along with Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in key roles. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Song ‘OG Sambavam’ Promo: A Peppy Anthem by Adhik Ravichandran and GV Prakash for Ajith Kumar Fans; Full Song Out on THIS Date! (Watch Video).

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer Drops on April 4 at 9 PM

Time locked for the MASS EXPLOSION 💥💥#GoodBadUglyTrailer out today at 9.01 PM ❤‍🔥#GoodBadUgly Grand release worldwide on April 10th, 2025 with VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT 💥💥#AjithKumar #AdhikRavichandran #GoodBadUgly #MythriMovieMakers pic.twitter.com/zwmUoJZjxs — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 4, 2025

