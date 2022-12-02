As superstar Vijay completes 30 years in the entertainment industry today, the makers of his next have dropped a cool update from Varisu. Rejoice, as the second single from the movie titled "Thee Thalapathy" will be out on December 4 at 4 PM IST. Excited? Varisu Makers Drop Thalapathy Vijay’s New Poster As They Confirm the Film’s Release on Pongal 2023 (View Pic).

Varisu Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)