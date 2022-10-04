Pongal 2023 is going to be a treat for all fans of Thalapathy Vijay. The actor’s upcoming film Varisu is reportedly arriving in theatres on January 12, 2023, which also means it would be clashing with Prabhas’ film Adipurush that is also set to be released on the same date. However, an official announcement from the makers of Varisu is awaited. Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on January 12, 2023!

Varisu Release Date

