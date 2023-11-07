Recent reports suggested that newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had sold their wedding album to Netflix for a whopping eight crores. However, Varun Tej's PR team debunked these rumours with a tweet, stating, "The ongoing speculations around the OTT rights of #VarunTej & #LavanyaTripathi's wedding are completely baseless and untrue. Requesting everyone not to believe in such rumors and spread them." The couple tied the knot in a lavish Tuscany wedding on November 1, followed by a grand reception on November 5 for their friends and family. Varun Tej Ties The Knot With Lavanya Tripathi in Intimate Ceremony! View Pics of The Happy Couple’s Special Day

The ongoing speculations around the OTT rights of #VarunTej & #LavanyaTripathi's wedding are completely baseless and untrue. Requesting everyone not to believe in such rumours and spread them. - Team #VarunTej pic.twitter.com/zDgzewJUA6 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 7, 2023

