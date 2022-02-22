Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Recently there were reports doing rounds citing that the rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knot. The handsome hunk has quashed all the wedding rumours with Rashmika by sharing a tweet that read, “As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just (heart) da news!”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Tweet

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just ❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

