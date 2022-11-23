The first single from Waltair Veerayya is here! Titled as “Boss Party”, it is a cool number featuring Chiranjeevi and Urvashi Rautela. The two flaunt their dance moves in this vibrant number composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz, DSP and Haripriya. Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Actioner to Feature a Special Song Starring Urvashi Rautela.

Watch The Lyric Video Of The Song Boss Party Below:

