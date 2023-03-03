After months of speculation, it looks like Sydney Sweeney might just be playing Spider-Woman in the upcoming Madame Web movie. Reports indicate that she is playing the character from the Spider-Man mythos in the comics, however, its unclear which version of her she will be playing. We can still expect her to play the Julia Carpenter version of the character, considering previous rumours and reports have stated that. Madame Web: Characters For Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Spinoff Revealed, Adam Scott to Play Young Uncle Ben - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Sydney Sweeney will reportedly play Spider-Woman in 'MADAME WEB'. As to which iteration of the character she will play is currently unknown. (via https://t.co/CEJNQ6WZdG) pic.twitter.com/wTcLczNZ6Y — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 3, 2023

