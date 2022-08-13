There has been a lot of talk about who is playing who in Dakota Johnson's upcoming Madame Web film. Many originally thought Adam Scott might be playing an older Peter Parker, but according to a report from The Direct, things couldn't get any more confusing. While these are just rumours for now, Adam Scott will be playing a young Uncle Ben in the film and will be joined by Emma Roberts' Mary Parker who will be pregnant with a young Peter Parker. Sydney Sweeney will be playing the role of Julia Carpenter. Madame Web: Adam Scott Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff!

Check Out The Tweet:

