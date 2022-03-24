The Academy Awards has officially announced Rachel Zegler as a Presenter of the Oscars 2022 ceremony. The West Side Story star has expressed her excitement over the news.

Check Out Rachel Zegler's Tweet Below:

well folks, i can't believe i’m saying this but... see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars. https://t.co/7lHuOpFg0Q — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 23, 2022

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The Academy has officially announced Rachel Zegler as a presenter at this year’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h5PvEfoW6K

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2022

