Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files has seen a fabulous response from the audience. The film which released in theatres on March 11 continues to receive overwhelming response. The total collection of The Kashmir Files now stands at Rs 231.28 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office

#TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fpc6OM0tPG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2022

