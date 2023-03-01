Shakira and her former partner Gerard Piqué, had a very public break up in 2022 and it was a nasty breakup, no doubt! In a recent interview, Shakira said there’s a "place in hell for women who don’t support other women" as she continues to publicly slam her cheating Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia. The singer also said she realized that she can be entirely self-sufficient and now she needs to look forwards and move on with her life. Gerard Pique, Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Told to Leave Restaurant Because Owner is a Shakira Fan? This TikTok Video of Couple Angrily Walking Back to Their Car Claims So!.

“There’s a place reserved in hell for those women who don’t support other women.” — Shakira in her latest interview with Televisa. pic.twitter.com/uUY1ugAOUR — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 28, 2023

