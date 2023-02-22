Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia Marti were recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Barcelona angrily, however, it looks like there is more than meets the eye here as a recent TikTok gives quite the shocking reason behind it. Saying that the owner was a fan of Shakira and refused to serve food to the football star and his girlfriend, he asked Pique to leave. While its not officially confirmed as of yet, it would be advised to take this news with a grain of salt. Shakira Takes Brutal Dig At Ex Gerard Pique, Sings 'I Might Kill My Ex' In Viral Video Challenge- WATCH.

Watch the Video of Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti Leaving the Restaurant:

Gerard Piqué e sua namorada Clara Chía foram expulsos de um restaurante em Barcelona porque o dono era fã da Shakira! 😳pic.twitter.com/V6cFhGZyW0 — @soltaram (@paisoltaram) February 21, 2023

