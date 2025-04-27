Recently, the state of Telangana recorded its first successful intestine transplant, which was performed at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that a 40-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with short gut syndrome and required total parenteral nutrition (TPN) support. It is learned that the patient had a history of recurrent central line infections and extensive thrombosis of major central veins. As per the patient's history, the man had undergone extensive small bowel and right colon resection due to massive intestinal gangrene, which was caused by acute superior mesenteric artery (SMA) occlusion. During the tests, doctors learned that only 30 cm of the proximal jejunum, starting from the duodenojejunal (DJ) flexure, remained intact. On April 19, Osmania General Hospital doctors performed a successful cadaveric small intestine transplant, the first of its kind in Telangana. After the transplant, a protocol endoscopy was performed on the patient on the seventh day. The endoscopy revealed a healthy, pink mucosa in the transplanted bowel. Telangana’s 1st Complete Penile Reconstruction: 19-Year-Old Somalian Patient Gains Fully Functional Penis After Undergoing 10-Hour Microvascular Surgery at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad.

