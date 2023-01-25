Abdu Rozik, who won audiences hearts by his cuteness and realness on Bigg Boss 16 has been offered another reality show. Yes, you read that right! As per ETimes TV, the "Chota Bhaijaan" has agreed to participate in Big Brother UK's latest edition. However, an official confirmation from the singer's team over the news is awaited. Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Relishes Mumbai’s Speciality Dish ‘Vada Pav’, Says ‘Bohot Maze’ (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik in Big Brother UK:

Abdu Rozik will be seen in Big Brother UK. According to ETimes TV, Abdu , has reportedly agreed to participate. He is expected to depart for the show mid year!!#abdurozik #biggboss16 #bigbrother #etimestv pic.twitter.com/6aNaZmQFgT — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) January 25, 2023

