Popular actor Arvind Trivedi, who essayed the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic tv show Ramayan, died in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 5) night. He was 82. Reportedly, he was ill for quite some time and passed away after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure.

Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family & near ones. ॐ शांति ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4UOHPrvZEd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021

