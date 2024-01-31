Get ready to chant Jai Shri Ram again! The legendary television series Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar, is making a triumphant return to Doordarshan National. First aired in 1987, Ramayan wasn't just a show; it was a cultural phenomenon that captivated the hearts of millions. Arun Govil's divine portrayal of Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia's graceful and strong Sita, and Sunil Lahri's loyal Lakshman remain etched in the minds of viewers even today. The re-telecast date of the show is yet to be announced. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Lalla Idol Sculpted by Mysuru-Based Arun Yogiraj To Be Installed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ramayan on DD National Soon:

