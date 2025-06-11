Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor is now engaged! She announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani through a sweet Instagram post on June 11. Avika introduced Milind to fans back in 2020, and the two have been together for five years now. Sharing adorable pictures from their special moment, Avika Gor wrote a heartwarming caption on her engagement. She said, “He asked... I smiled, I cried (in that order)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm… I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit.” The actress also added that real love might not be perfect, but it is magical. She wrote, "So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical." ‘Balika Vadhu’ Fame Avika Gor To Lead Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 7’? Actress Breaks Silence on Casting.

Avika Gor Shares Her Engagement Pictures on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

