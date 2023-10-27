In the latest BARC TRP ratings, the television landscape looks completely different. Well, as Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has once again captured the top spot with 3.5 TRP followed by Rupali Ganguly's hit show Anupamaa. Teri Meri Doriya, Pandya Store and Imlie rule the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively. However, the shocking part is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's exit from the TRP list. Check out the top five shows below. Anupamaa 27th October 2023 Written Update: Pakhi’s Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows; Anu Succeeds in Getting Sonu Arrested!

BARC TRP Ratings Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)