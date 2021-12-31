These days Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a lot of drama as well as emotions. The reality show is definitely getting better and there's no doubt about it. Now, with a few weeks left for the finale, makers are trying their best to put on a great show. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see Shamita Shetty crying a lot after meeting Shilpa Shetty via video call. As seen in the clip, we see Shilpa telling Shamita that she is proud to be now recognised as her sister. Quite a sentimental moment for the Shetty girls!

Shamita Shetty Meets Shilpa Shetty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)