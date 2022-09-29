With just a few days to go for Bigg Boss 16, anything and everything about the show is a treat for fans. Having said that, while scrolling the web, we came across the first glimpse of the BB 16 house and it's damn pretty. Going by the video shared by Showsha, we see a circus themed house this year for the Salman Khan-hosted show. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: From Imam Siddique to Rakhi Sawant – Ex Contestants Whose Bizarre Style Statements Made Our Eyeballs Pop (View Pics).

Watch Video:

Bigg Boss 16 is going to premiere on Saturday, 9.30 pm. Let's warm you up for the roller coaster that BB16 is going to be...Stay tuned to Showsha's YT channel for the full video.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #SalmanKhan #BiggBossHouse@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1dGDixoqS7 — 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@Showsha_in) September 29, 2022

