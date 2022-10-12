Sumbul Touqeer seemed to have a hard time in the Bigg Boss 16 house as she became friends with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot but eventually the dup started maintaining distance from her. She started feeling low and had an emotional breakdown but she has bounced back and upped her game. Netizens are appreciating how she is individually performing and giving her best. Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Claims Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot Are Trying to Imitate SidNaaz.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Sumbul is back

Netizens shower love on how she has respect for food

hat's off beta...food wastage is 40% in india which values 92,000 cr, if this wastage is prevented there won't be any kid sleeping with an empty stomach, I am greatful to god for giving me a daughter like you....we miss you https://t.co/l2lMbCntIu — touqeer (@touqeer41710701) October 5, 2022

Netizens call her a smart player

She is smart player.. she knows which would be the big mudda so she speaks.. else she didn’t do much rather than roaming with Shalin in the show.. — Rajesh (@sunnyrajrajesh) October 5, 2022

Some are shaming the contestants who are fighting instead of talking constructive things

V true..#SumbulTouqeerKhan raise her voice agst food wastage...Shame on those contestants who more intt in fighting with eo to let down eo..but didn't bother abt food being thrown on floor.. — Simmi_smile (@simmi_smile) October 6, 2022

