‘Ek Ladki Ki Izzat Ka Sawal Hai’: Shalin Bhanot Responds to Relationship Rumours With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Eisha Singh (See Video)

TV star Shalin Bhanot has finally addressed the swirling relationship rumours with his former co-star and Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Eisha Singh. The speculation began after host Salman Khan teased Eisha during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leading housemates and fans to assume the two were romantically involved. However, Eisha clarified they are just good friends, having previously shared screen space in Bekaboo. Recently, Chaahat Pandey’s mother fuelled the gossip during family week by bringing up the topic of viral video of Eisha performing an aarti for Shalin's new car. Amid the rumours, Shalin has responded firmly, stating, “If you talk about me, I don’t mind. But using my name to tarnish a girl's reputation is something I cannot tolerate. It’s about her dignity." ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).
Shalin Bhanot's Clarifies Dating Rumours With Eisha Singh
View this post on Instagram