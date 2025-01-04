‘Ek Ladki Ki Izzat Ka Sawal Hai’: Shalin Bhanot Responds to Relationship Rumours With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Eisha Singh (See Video)

Actor Shalin Bhanot addressed ongoing dating rumours with Bigg Boss 18 contestant and former co-star Eisha Singh, clarifying they are just friends. Watch the video here.

‘Ek Ladki Ki Izzat Ka Sawal Hai’: Shalin Bhanot Responds to Relationship Rumours With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Eisha Singh (See Video)
Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 04, 2025 08:42 AM IST

TV star Shalin Bhanot has finally addressed the swirling relationship rumours with his former co-star and Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Eisha Singh. The speculation began after host Salman Khan teased Eisha during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leading housemates and fans to assume the two were romantically involved. However, Eisha clarified they are just good friends, having previously shared screen space in Bekaboo. Recently, Chaahat Pandey’s mother fuelled the gossip during family week by bringing up the topic of viral video of Eisha performing an aarti for Shalin's new car. Amid the rumours, Shalin has responded firmly, stating, “If you talk about me, I don’t mind. But using my name to tarnish a girl's reputation is something I cannot tolerate. It’s about her dignity." ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot's Clarifies Dating Rumours With Eisha Singh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

Chaahat Pandey's Mother Comments Over Eisha Singh & Shalin Bhanot's Rumoured Relationship on 'BB 18'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Bekaboo Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 18 Chaahat Pandey Chahat Pandey Chahat Pandey Mother Eisha Singh Shalin Bhanot Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh Shalin Bhanot Video
