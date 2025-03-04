Television actress Sumbul Touqeer, widely known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, has been facing online trolling over her appearance. The actress, who has been subjected to body-shaming remarks, recently took to Instagram to silence the negativity and address the real reason behind her weight gain. In a strongly worded post, Sumbul called out those making hurtful comments, sarcastically referring to them as ‘Victoria’s Secret models’. Expressing her frustration, she wrote, “Been reading many comments and tweets of a few victoria’s secret’s models about my weight and appearance. And I can say that I’ve never been more mad in my life I am literally very politely asking you to stop and let me live my life in peace If you think I’m ruining my life, let me I know what I’m doing and I’m tired now. Ps-reason of my sudden weight gain was medication prescribed by a neurologist and a psychiatrist which did not suit me. SHUT UP NOWWWWW!!!!!!!” Taylor Lautner Defends Selena Gomez, Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Her Weight Loss After SAG Awards 2025 Appearance.

Sumbul Touqeer Slams Trolls Over Body Shaming

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sumbul_touqeer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)