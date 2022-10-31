A day after Gautam Vig accepted host Salman Khan's offer to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house by giving up the entire ration, the contestants were seen revolting and going on a hunger strike against Gautam's decision. While the house was chaotic, Shiv Thakare announced that he and Sajid Khan, Gori and MC Stan are going on a hunger strike till Bigg Boss fires Gautam Vig from the captainship. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hailed by Netizens for Introducing a New Rule! (View Tweets).

Shiv Thakare also took a jibe at the other housemates and said how the ones who were hating Gautam a night ago were acting all normal now, giving license to the wrong decision. The netizens have been lauding the way Shiv is bringing the best out of his real self on the platform.

Take a look:

Netizens laud Shiv Thakare’s guts

Some are in love with the Bigg Boss’ task itself!

Netizens defend the ones who call Shiv hypocritical

Fans shower love on Shiv

