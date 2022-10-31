A day after Gautam Vig accepted host Salman Khan's offer to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house by giving up the entire ration, the contestants were seen revolting and going on a hunger strike against Gautam's decision. While the house was chaotic, Shiv Thakare announced that he and Sajid Khan, Gori and MC Stan are going on a hunger strike till Bigg Boss fires Gautam Vig from the captainship. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hailed by Netizens for Introducing a New Rule! (View Tweets).

Shiv Thakare also took a jibe at the other housemates and said how the ones who were hating Gautam a night ago were acting all normal now, giving license to the wrong decision. The netizens have been lauding the way Shiv is bringing the best out of his real self on the platform.

Take a look:

Netizens laud Shiv Thakare’s guts

Shiv thakare the man word👏 1 week ago.. Shiv:- shalin rook tuje exposed krunga yesterday... BB:- shalin hm yha acting ki audition nhi krva rhe hai! Fab😂😂😂😂😂#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 #ColorsTv #VootSelect — Yash Mude (@rocky23master) October 31, 2022

Some are in love with the Bigg Boss’ task itself!

Netizens defend the ones who call Shiv hypocritical

Have u seen the yesterday's episode, #ShivThakare Don't question him...he said that it's his choice usne jo bhi kiya usme vo right h nd thats our cl “hme accept Krna h ya nhi” he is not an hypocrite at all..SAARI DUNIYA KO PATA H KON HYPOCRITE HAI so shut ur mouth#ShivThakare — Its_pavii_07 (@ItsPavii07) October 31, 2022

Fans shower love on Shiv

Don't you worry, #BB16 is not ending now. There will be such tasks in the future also, where priyanka would also not go against BB and say YES and not NO. 🥲 JANTA LOVES SHIV THAKARE#ShivThakare #BBKingShiv #ShivKiSena #ShivSquad #BiggBoss #biggboss16 @OrmaxMedia @VootSelect — Seema (@ImSeemabha) October 31, 2022

