Bigg Boss 16 is no less than a roller coaster ride. Shiv Thakare emerged as the captain of Bigg Boss house after giving a tough competition to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. During a conversation with the housemates, Shiv introduced a new rule wherein all the housemates have to wash their dishes on their own. All the housemates rejoiced as the new rule was introduced as we all know there have been endless quarrels owing to the kitchen duties. Not just the housemates but all the netizens to hail the captain cool by trending - Captain Shiv ruling BB16. Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal Shares Post on Insta Asking to Evict #MeToo Accused Contestant From Salman Khan’s Reality Show (View Pic).

Take a look at a couple of tweets below:

Netizens are in awe of Shiv

#ShivThakare - Unko muje nhi jeetena tha unhe Priyanka ko harana tha !! He really cracked it right 🔥🔥 " CAPTAIN SHIV RULING BB16 " pic.twitter.com/9se27PGqSl — 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒑 ✧ (@medico_sane) October 17, 2022

They call him a genuine player

Iss baar aak aam admi winner bane tho acha hai na..? Color's ke bahu winner ban ne se acha hai... Isliye me shiv ko support kar rah hai..he is a genuine player i feel..#ShivThakare — krishna (@krishnapriyasm) October 18, 2022

Some call him the most deserving contestant

More power to you champ the most deserving contestant <3 ~ CAPTAIN SHIV RULING BB16#ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/6nZ98nfoYw — SHAN👑 (@Shanwrites18) October 17, 2022

Netizens shower love

Even though gautam wouldn't have disqualified. Winner was #ShivThakare CAPTAIN SHIV RULING BB16 pic.twitter.com/PTv5OvE4Ic — 🦋 (@aesthet08765133) October 17, 2022

Twitterati says he will be the best captain of the season

#ShivThakare becomes the third captain of #BiggBoss16. The way he played the captaincy task was too impressive 🔥 He will be the best captain of this season✌🏻 He is honest ,real and always react after listening the opposition 🤙🏻 CAPTAIN SHIV RULING BB16 pic.twitter.com/5EqDFVCrYn — ᑕαᴘᴛαιη ᗪαяᴋ Kηιɢʜᴛ (@CaptainRK8055) October 17, 2022

