If you're a Bigg Boss 17 devotee, you know the name Ayesha Khan. Last night's Weekend Ka Vaar was a rollercoaster ride for her, culminating in Salman Khan questioning her place in the house. After facing the host's criticism alongside Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha broke down in tears, fainted and was rushed to the hospital. But was it really a fainting spell? A video shared by The Khabri paints a different picture. We see housemates panicking, with Anurag Dobhal asking Ayesha if she has 'gone crazy'. This hints at the possibility of Ayesha attempting to harm herself. So, the question remains - was this the real reason Salman entered the show to check on Ayesha? Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra and Salman Khan Dance to Bobby Deol's Viral 'Jamal Kudu' Song From Animal on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video).

Ayesha Khan Harmed Herself?

#AyeshaKhan fainted many times in the house, This time it was not the case,#AnuragDobhal says "Pagal Hogyi ho kya?? Bro Whats Happening. Everyone was schoked because tried Self Harming pic.twitter.com/n3iFtIIk7F — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2023

The Khabri Gives More Clarity:

Here are some points, why #AyeshaKhan didnot faint and there was something else. DID SHE SELF HARM?? And attempt something?? pic.twitter.com/4WkYdqBlp7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2023

