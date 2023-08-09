Is Pooja Bhatt using phone inside Bigg Boss OTT 2? Well, as picture of the actress-director with cellphone has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, Pooja and Bebika Dhurve could be seen having a conversation in the garden area. Next to Bhatt, one could spot a smartphone on the couch. However, the viral picture is morphed and seems like an attempt to malign image of Pooja. Check it out. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Spotted in ‘Screw You Outfit’ on the Sets of the Show (Watch Video).

Pooja Bhatt's Morphed Pic From Bigg Boss OTT 2?

The Real Pic of Pooja Bhatt:

After investigation it was found that the Picture with a Phone besides #PoojaBhatt was edited by someone. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/ksfpSvPlzP — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)