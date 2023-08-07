Uorfi Javed, who shot to fame in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, has been spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Like always, Uorfi boldly flaunted her toned physique in a risqué outfit. She dressed up in black bra with screws as embellishment and teamed it up with thigh-high slit skirt. Uorfi completed her look with braided hairdo, stud earrings and bold makeup. As she posed for the shutterbugs, Uorfi shared that the outfit is called ‘Screw You’ outfit. She even revealed that she supporting contestants Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Neha Kakkar Makes Contestants Lick and Guess Food as Part of BB Verse Task (Watch Promo Video).

Uorfi Javed On Bigg Boss OTT 2 Sets

BBOTT S1 fame Uorfi Javed snapped at Bigg Boss OTT set. She's supprting Abhishek and Manisha. And from inside, Elvish.pic.twitter.com/DcFUyR36Dj — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 7, 2023

