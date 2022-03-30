Bridgerton 2 stars Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) along with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown) on the Netflix show recently reacted to popular romantic scenes from Bollywood films and the outcome seems splendid. However, when the duo see Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Main Hoon Na, they both melt. Bridgerton Season 2 Review: The Royals Return In A Dull And Tamer Do-Over Of The Raunchy First Season (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)