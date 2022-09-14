Niyati Fatnani, who is currently seen in Star Bharat show Channa Mereya is on cloud nine as she clocked a million followers on social media. The actress has done some phenomenal work in the past and her ever rising followers are a proof of the same. Niyati took to social media to post a picture of herself with a caption that read: ‘We are 1 M fam today. Thank you for all your love and for accepting me the way I am. Truly grateful.’ Channa Mereya Spoiler Alert! Aditya-Ginny’s ‘Kitchen Romance’ Is on the Cards for Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani TV Serial’s Coming Episodes (Watch Video).

Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyati Fatnani (@niyatifatnani)

