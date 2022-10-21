Channa Mereya stars Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi as Ginni Grewal and Aditya Singh respectively. Recently Karan Wahi posted a picture him and Niyati Fatnani dressed up as their characters, in bride and groom attire. Karan's ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh left a comment saying "Soo happy for you". Channa Mereya: Netizens Recall the Memories of Bollywood Movie Om Shanti Om Watching the Fire Sequence in Star Bharat’s Popular Show!

Karan Wahi's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

Uditi Singh's Comment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)