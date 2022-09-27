Viewers of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya are in for a treat lately, witnessing more and more of Ginny and Aditya's sweet moments together. In the latest episode of Channa Mereya, actors Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani as Aditya and Ginny recreated the famous "Spaghetti Scene" from Disney's musical romance film Lady and the Tramp and oh, boy, the two nailed it. Of course, their version of this classic trope had its differences, such as noodles replacing spaghetti, and there was no kiss! Yes, Aditya and Ginny did not end up kissing because the latter cutely broke off the noodle strand, leaving the hero adorably pouting and sulking! Let's check how #GiTya fans reacted to the last episode. Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani As Aditya and Ginny Light Up the Screen With Their ‘Sweet and Passionate Romance’ (View Pics & Videos).

Gf that doesn’t know how to use chopsticks + bf that does know how to use chopsticks🫶🏽 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/f6DcoPf6nX — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 27, 2022

