There is something about back hug scenes in Korean dramas. Sweet, caring and very romantic. Well, lead actors of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya, Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are giving similar vibes in the latest IG post. Karan posted an adorable BTS photo from his popular television show sets with his leading lady, Niyati and filmmaker Jeetu Arora. In this pic, a smiling Niyati is seen giving a back hug to Karan, who seems engrossed in a conversation with the director. Interestingly, Niyati did not seem to be happy with her photo and cutely complained about it in the comments section as well as on her IG Story. Channa Mereya: Aditya and Ginny Recreate Famous ‘Spaghetti Scene’ Minus the Kiss, Fans in Love With Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani’s Cute Chemistry (View Pics & Videos).

Karan had captioned the pic, writing, “HUGS are Free at WORK Specially when your playing MR. SADDU Singh. Also we are Clingy [sic].” To this Niyati replied, “Hmmm clingy ppl to theek hai but still you could have uploaded a better pic 😢 [sic]” Karan further replied, writing, “its not about better pictures,Its about MOMents [sic].” Karan and Niyati play the role of Aditya and Ginny in Channa Mereya.

Check Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Cute Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

And Their Cute Banter

Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani (Photo Credirs: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)