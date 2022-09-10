Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is slowly becoming a big favourite among Indian daily soap audiences. And the credit for it rightly goes to the TV serial’s lead pair, Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani, who play the role of Aditya and Ginny. Channa Mereya show, after completing 50 episodes, has shifted gears to focus on the budding romance between the protagonists. In the coming episodes, #GiTya fans will be treated to a lot of nok-jhok followed by some sweet, tender moments between Aditya and Ginny, who are now husband and wife. In our daily dose of Channa Mereya spoiler alert, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shows Aditya and Ginny indulging in ‘kitchen romance’ if you would like to call it that. Ginny and Aditya’s Sweet Romantic Moments From Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani Show Go Viral, View Photos and Videos.

Watch Video: Channa Mereya's Ginni and Aditya Get Into A New Round of 'Nok Jhok'

Fans of #GiTya Going Gaga Over BTS Video

Can’t get enough of them staring into each other’s eyes!! Also the way Adi always subtly smiles whenever he looks at her😭❤️#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/YACQkzg2Jm — Dua✨ (@duaa2418) September 10, 2022

