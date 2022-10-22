Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21. A month after his demise, the late comedian-actor’s wife shared an unseen video of him on Instagram. He is seen singing the song “Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai” from the film Swami. Raju’s wife Shikha penned a note in his remembrance saying, “It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be…” Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Expresses Gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan in This Heartfelt Post.

Raju Srivastava’s Old Video

