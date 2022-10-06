Days after comedian-actor Raju Srivastava’s death, the industry has now lost on another popular stand-up comedian. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame Parag Kansara died on October 5. The news of his demise was shared by Sunil Pal on social media via a video post. Raju Srivastava Dies at 58; Family Confirms Demise of Popular Comedian Who Was Admitted to AIIMS in August.

Parag Kansara Passes Away

